Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, today announced an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) (NCT04504734) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.



Further to the Company’s recent submission of the Study’s amended protocol, the FDA provided communication that the amended protocol is still under review and currently does not support the revised primary endpoint of the time to resolution from COVID-19 via the polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”) test. However, the FDA has advised the Company to submit a meeting request to discuss the appropriate endpoints and justification of the relevance of the revised primary endpoint. As a result, to potentially obtain FDA agreement and strengthen the relevance of the revised endpoint, which relied upon the Study’s Pre-Dose selection data, the Data Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) will review the completed Post-Dose selection data of approximately 500 subjects. The DSMB may recommend continuing the Study if there is a trend toward achieving statistical significance, halting the Study early due to statistical significance likely not going to be met, or halting the Study early due to positive efficacy showing statistical significance. Regardless of the outcome, the Company would proceed to seek a meeting with the FDA to agree on a proposed plan for potential regulatory approval.

“We look forward to providing the FDA with a comprehensive data package in support of the clinical advancement of Bucillamine,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive.



The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.



About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

