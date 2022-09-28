Global Egg Powder Market Worth $2,647 Million by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 4.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Ever Increasing Desire For Unique Natural And 'Free-From' Items With Clean Labels is Fueling Global Egg Powder Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Egg Powder Market size is estimated to reach $2,647 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Egg powder is made from whole eggs that have been dried out or dried in a shower. Spray drying is a method of delivering a dry powder egg by swiftly heating it with hot gas just like powdered milk. This very certainly has an influence on the food and beverage business, as well as the production network. In addition, the overall inventive work and fabricating processes exercises are estimated to have an impact on the growth of the global egg powder market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, North America will continue to be a significant regional market for egg powder manufacturers owing to the substantial presence of the egg and egg-based goods industry.

2. During the forecast period 2022-2027, attributable to growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and nutritious food around the world, the food and beverage, and dietary supplement businesses have seen tremendous expansion in recent years.

1. The Global Egg Powder market based on product type can be further segmented into Whole Egg Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Egg Albumen Powder, Egg Powder Mix, and Others. In 2021, the whole egg powder category had the most market share. This is attributable to the expanding use of whole egg powder in baking cakes, as well as an increase in whole egg powder consumption in the coming years.

2. The Global Egg Powder market based on the end-use industry can be further segmented into Food Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Pet Food, Household, and Others. In 2021, the food industry category have the most market share.

3. The Global Egg Powder market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, the global egg powder market was dominated by the North American area with 35% of the market share.

1. Sanovo Group

2. Weko Group

3. Eurovo S.R.L

4. Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

5. Rose Acre Farms, Inc.

