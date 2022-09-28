C2 Paint’s Color Capsule for 2023, “ORIGINS”

Celebrates Originality and Individuality

/EIN News/ -- EAST AMHERST, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C2 Paint Color of the Year for 2023 celebrates origins – the source from which all things rise. The feature color, Tiramisu (C2-600), is a rich, restorative cedar inspired by the diverse range and tonalities of natural wood and the rich mineral hues of the soil from which they grow. Two additional capsule colors, Stout (C2-965), a full-spectrum near-black, and En Pointe (C2-851), a graceful off-white, present a grounding canvas to build upon.



“We take inspiration from around the globe, imbued by the diversity and wonder of culture, craft, and nature, where each instills a sense of originality and reflects an authentic connection to its source. Our capsule of colours is based on research, trends, and most of all, intuition, with much consideration to how they will translate to the human element of design. The capsule of colors presents a palette upon which you can express any version of yourself.”– Philippa Radon, C2 Paint Color Specialist.

Tiramisu, C2-600

Nurturing and dynamic, Tiramisu emits warm, ambient undertones that flicker gold and copper, inviting a sophistication and versatility that refuses to go unnoticed. It symbolizes genuineness, comfort, stability, endurance, and the strength of simplicity. This nuanced color provides a rich canvas to showcase art and furnishings and unearths a dialog of natural warmth and joy with its rich, grounding tones.

Stout, C2-965

Our modern, artistic view of black is ironically made without black ink, allowing it to reflect the full range of natural light – an essential element for deeper tones. Though its color is velvety and dark, Stout is not heavy due to its multi-colorant base, which gives it a luxurious, versatile sophistication.

En Pointe, C2-851

A remarkably graceful shade of near-white, En Pointe is ambiguous and fluid, effortlessly adapting to its environment. Warm, calming, and timeless, its color is reminiscent of raw lamb’s wool or pale pebblestone – with a hint of tint that makes it a perfect choice for traditional or contemporary spaces.

About C2 Paint:

Since its inception, C2 Paint’s full-spectrum formula is handcrafted from rare, finely ground, artisan pigments, and uses no black to produce rich, dynamic paint colors that reflect the beauty of nature. The Buffalo-based, family-owned company is available at local retailer locations or online at www.c2paint.com.

