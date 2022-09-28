Nevada Gold Mines Closes Previously Announced Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Gold Royalty Corp.

/EIN News/ -- All amounts expressed in US dollars

ELKO, Nev., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold Mines (“NGM” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of a portfolio of royalties to Gold Royalty Corp. (“Gold Royalty”) for $27.5 million, satisfied through the issuance by Gold Royalty to NGM of 9,393,681 common shares. NGM currently owns approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty.



About Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

