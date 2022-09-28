Submit Release
Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Participants may pre-register for the live conference call any time prior to the start of the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171308/f484a984c4 and entering their contact information. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About Green Thumb Industries:
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Andy Grossman  MATTIO Communications
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations GTI@mattio.com
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com  
310-622-8257  

