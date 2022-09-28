Portable Diagnostic Ultrasound Machines Market Growth is Projected to Reach USD 5,011.03 Million By 2030

The report gives in-depth market estimations, emerging high-growth applications, technology analysis and other parameters that are useful in strategic decisions

As per the report published, the global portable diagnostic ultrasound machines market is expected to grow from USD 1,637.85 Million in 2021 to USD 5,011.03 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.23% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The imaging approach is easy to utilize since portable diagnostic ultrasound machines are standard equipment. Images of the thorax and nearby soft tissues taken with this type of portable diagnostic ultrasound machines may be of typically high quality.

Market Growth & Trends

Solutions based on AI are being developed for ultrasound-based quantification. Software for analyzing ultrasound-based imaging uses deep learning algorithms for measurements. Viewing, modifying, and deciphering ultrasound pictures call for equally flexible software.

Key Findings

The A-mode segment accounted for a significant market share of 32.15% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into A-mode, B-mode, C-mode, F-mode, and M-mode. The A-mode segment accounted for a significant market share of 32.15% in 2021. A-mode is the most fundamental type of diagnostic ultrasound. A single transducer scans a line through the body, and the echoes are shown on a screen as a function of depth. The destructive wave energy of therapeutic ultrasound may be accurately directed on a particular tumor or calculus due to the use of the A-mode ultrasound mode.

The radiation/tumor segment accounted for a significant market share of 36.84% in 2021.

The application segment is divided into radiation/tumor, obstetrics and gynecology, mammography, blood vessel, and others. The radiation/tumor segment accounted for a significant market share of 36.84% in 2021. High-intensity radiation therapy for cancer requires a thorough understanding of the tumor's position concerning the body's surface and healthy organs. Diagnostic ultrasound assists in determining the size and location of cancers and significant typical structures in patients getting radiation therapy. Direct ultrasound imaging enables the dynamic establishment of radiation fields and the utilization of anatomical information on the tumor, healthy organs, and body shape in dosimetry calculations.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Portable Diagnostic Ultrasound Machines Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Asia Pacific accounted for a significant market share of 36.59% in 2021.

Key players operating in the global portable diagnostic ultrasound machines market are:

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Canon Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote

Fujifilm Sonosite

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Terason

About the report:

The global portable diagnostic ultrasound machines market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

