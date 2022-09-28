Global Offshore Wind Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the offshore wind market size is expected to grow to $43.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Increasing global investments in renewable energy are expected to propel the growth of the offshore wind market going forward.

The offshore wind market consists of sales of offshore wind solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the generation of electricity from wind farms in water bodies, usually at sea. Offshore wind energy is a clean and renewable energy source generated by utilizing the wind's force on the open seas, where it reaches a higher and more consistent speed than on land due to the lack of boundaries. Mega-structures situated on the seabed and equipped with the newest technological advancements are being installed to make the most of this resource.

Global Offshore Wind Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend shaping the offshore wind market outlook. Major companies operating in the offshore sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2019, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a Spain-based company specializing in the renewable energy industry, launched the SG 10.0-193 DD, the company’s first 10+ MW offshore wind turbine. The 10-MW rating is enabled by a bigger generator diameter, which is built on the proven SGRE direct-drive generator technology. Direct-drive technology is the foundation for direct-drive wind turbines, and the generator is powered directly by the rotor. The SG 10.0-193 DD provides the same dependability while increasing profitability and lowering client risk.

Global Offshore Wind Market Segments

The global offshore wind market report is segmented:

By Component: Turbines, Electrical Infrastructure, Substructure, Others

By Location: Shallow Water, Transitional Water, Deep Water

By Capacity: Upto 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, Above 5MW

By Application: Electric Power, Oil and Gas, Aviation, Transport, Others

By Geography: The global offshore wind market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides offshore wind global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global offshore wind market, offshore wind global market share, offshore wind global market segments and geographies, offshore wind global market players, offshore wind global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The offshore wind global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Offshore Wind Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: General Electric, Siemens Gamesa, MHI Vestas, Goldwind, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, ABB, Nordex SE, EEW, Nexans, DEME, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co, Envision, Sinovel, Orsted, Hitachi, Rockwell Automation, Senvion, Enercon, Prysmian Group, Suzlon Group, and Zhejiang Windey Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

