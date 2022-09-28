Aircraft Evacuation Market Line Fit, and Retrofit Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 | AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Evacuation Market by Equipment Type (Life Vest, Evacuation Slide & Raft, Ejection Seat, and Emergency Floatation), Fit (Line Fit, and Retrofit), and Aircraft Type (NB, WB, VLA, RTA, Fighter Jet, and Helicopter): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Aircraft evacuation refers to emergency exit from an aircraft that can occur on the ground, in water, or in mid-flight. There are standard evacuation procedures and special evacuation equipment. Governments across the globe are creating stringent regulations for airline operators to equip their airplanes with the latest safety technologies to improve passenger safety. In December 2015, for example, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the installation of new escape slides in over 300 Boeing 767 jetliner aircraft to improve passenger safety. The global aircraft manufacturers are collaborating with various companies in the Asia-Pacific region to develop their manufacturing facilities in the region. Moreover, various aircraft component manufacturers are also collaborating with different companies in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The supply chain of spare parts of aircraft evacuation systems has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns across the globe. Lockdown of airports across the globe & halt of all activities inside the airports have reduced the opportunities for aircraft evacuation industries and their business development potential has been hampered. Considerable rise in demand in the commercial aircraft market is soon expected as the world is returning to routine, and the majority of domestic & international flights have started to resume.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in need for advanced emergency response systems, surge in commercial aircraft segment, and increase in demand for new airplanes coupled with numerous safety drills drive the growth of the market.

Installation of such advanced safety features, the flight crew needs to be trained extensively which is an expensive affair, and long product lifecycle of evacuation slides hamper the market growth.

Rise in number of air passengers globally act as an opportunity for the market investments.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft evacuation market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the aircraft evacuation market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the aircraft evacuation market.

The report provides a detailed aircraft evacuation market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Aircraft Evacuation Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the aircraft evacuation market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the aircraft evacuation market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

