Industrial Alcohol Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial alcohol market size is expected to grow from $128.61 billion in 2021 to $141.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.15%. As per TBRC’s industrial alcohol market research the market size is expected to reach $204.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.61%. The increasing demand for biofuels among end-users is significantly contributing to the industrial alcohol market growth going forward.

The industrial alcohol market consists of sales of industrial alcohol and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of vaccinations, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics, as well as medications such as chloroform, atabrine, and barbiturates. Industrial alcohol refers to distilled ethyl alcohol used in industrial applications. It is majorly used as a primary raw material in the production of chemical compounds such as acetaldehyde, ethyl acetate, acetic acid, and others.

Global Industrial Alcohol Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the industrial alcohol market. The manufacturer of industrial alcohol is using advanced technology for fast and sustainable production. New and advanced ethanol manufacturing technology is being developed with easy compatibility with the existing processes without much capital expenditure.

Global Industrial Alcohol Market Segments

By Type: Isopropyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol

By Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels

By Processing Method: Fermentation, Synthetic

By Application: Fuel, Chemical Intermediates and Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care products, Food Ingredients

By Geography: The global industrial alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial alcohol market overviews, industrial alcohol market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial alcohol market, industrial alcohol global market share, industrial alcohol global market segments and geographies, industrial alcohol market players, industrial alcohol global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial alcohol market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Incorporated, Cristalco, Raizen Energia, MGP Ingredients, Green Plains Inc, Sigma-Aldrich, Grain Millers Inc., The Andersons Inc, Flint Hills Resources, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Univar Solutions, BASF, and Birla Sugar.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

