Operating Room (OR) Integration System Market set to witness an development size of USD 3,550.21 Million By 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global operating room (OR) integration system market is expected to grow from USD 1,316.82 Million in 2021 to USD 3,550.21 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The integrated operating room, commonly referred to as a digital room, is a concept transforming OR layout for both current and future medical staff. The hospital's OR Integration program connects people, information, and technology to create a specialized system that reduces the need for portable medical equipment.

Market Growth & Trends

Each scheduled treatment may be prepared swiftly and simply in an integrated OR. Additionally, immediate access to high-resolution imaging tools like X-ray, CT, MRI and other diagnostic tools avoids moving patients during surgery if imaging is required. There will be more minimally invasive procedures available as a consequence.

Key Findings

The hybrid OR integration system segment accounted for a significant market share of 47.44% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into hybrid OR integration system, integrated OR integration system, and digital OR integration system. The hybrid OR integration system segment accounted for a significant market share of 47.44% in 2021. Most hybrid operating room specifications concern the integration of imaging, such as CT, MR, C-arm, or other forms of imaging, into surgery. By bringing imaging inside or close to the operating room, the patient is spared from having to be moved during the surgery, reducing risk and discomfort.

The hospital segment accounted for a significant market share of 78.45% in 2021.

The application segment is divided into hospital, clinic, and other. The hospital segment accounted for a significant market share of 78.45% in 2021. For patients undergoing both diagnostic and research in hospitals, operating room (OR) integration systems are employed. In hospitals, several equipment are installed for various forms of diagnosis. The patient's health and underlying disorders impact the hospital operating room (OR) integration system.

Visit our report for additional highlights and key points

Regional Segment Analysis of the Operating Room (OR) Integration System Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant market share of 29.48% in 2021.

Key players operating in the global operating room (OR) integration system market are:

Stryker

Olympus

Hillrom

Brainlab

About the report:

The global operating room (OR) integration system market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

