UZBEKISTAN, September 27 - Meeting with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

On September 27 this year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov met with representatives of the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, headed by First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Central Asia Zsuzsanna Hargitai, Head of the EBRD Office in Uzbekistan Alkis Dracinos, Secretary General Kahugiho Koguchi and Head of Compliance Bernd Traxler.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Timur Ishmetov, Chairman of the Central Bank Mamarizo Nurmuratov and First Deputy Director of the Agency for the Development of Public-Private Partnerships Zakir Bazarov.

During the meeting, issues of privatization of state-owned banks and state-owned enterprises, decarbonization and green growth, in particular, the transition to a green economy, reduction of methane emissions, the creation of green cities, as well as the development of the capital market, projects implemented in cooperation with the EBRD, including projects implemented on the basis of public-private partnership in the field of energy, education and transport, as well as the development of the mining industry were discussed.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, the acceleration of digitalization processes and interaction in this area.

During the meeting, a letter of mandate was signed between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Ministry of Finance and the Agency for the Development of Public-Private Partnerships on the establishment of an Uzbekistan Public-Private Partnership Projects Development Fund.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to develop relations and expand cooperation on the above issues.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan