Strategies For Global Ammonia Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ammonia Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the ammonia market size is expected to grow from $62.34 billion in 2021 to $66.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.47%. The ammonia global market size is expected to reach $82.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.56%. The growth of the fertilizer industry is contributing to the growth of the ammonia global market.

The ammonia market consists of sales of ammonia products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and distributors) that is used as a fertilizer in the agricultural industry. It generally refers to a colorless gas composed of hydrogen and nitrogen. It is the simplest stable compound of these elements and is used to make a variety of commercially relevant nitrogen compounds. Ammonia is also used as a refrigerant gas, for the purification of water supplies, and in the manufacture of plastics, explosives, textiles, pesticides, dyes, and other chemicals.

Global Ammonia Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the ammonia global market. Companies are investing in new technologies in order to improve energy efficiency and have the lowest CO2 emissions.

Global Ammonia Market Segments

The global ammonia market is segmented:

By Product Type: Anhydrous Ammonia, Aqueous Ammonia

By Form Type: Liquid, Powder

By Application Type: Fertilizers, Chemicals, Refrigeration, Pharmaceutical, Fibers and Plastics, Pulp and Papers, Others

By Geography: The ammonia global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Ammonia Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ammonia market outlook, analyzes and ammonia market forecast market size and growth, ammonia market share, ammonia market segments and geographies, ammonia global market trends, ammonia global market players, ammonia global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Yara International ASA, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., SABIC, Eurochem Group, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, China National Petroleum Corporation, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., OCI Nitrogen, Uralchem JSC, Evonik Industries AG, Qatar Fertiliser Company, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

