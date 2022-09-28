Mobile News Apps Market to Experience Massive Growth, Reaching USD 5688.39 Million By 2030

The report gives a wide-ranging lookout for product development, technological diffusion, regional trade, investment opportunities, and product substitutes.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile news apps market is expected to grow from USD 2,824.36 Million in 2021 to USD 5688.39 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Today, several mobile applications are available that give the user news and information. These news applications blend varied reporting techniques with content that is compiled from a range of sources. The reader may be able to access the information on their commute, in their free time, or if the user sends important push notifications from the native app with the help of a well-designed native mobile app that gives them all they need in a single swipe.

Market Growth & Trends

Users can find the most recent headlines, trending news, breaking news, and information on the business, sports, technology, vehicles, entertainment, and other topics with the help of short Android/iOS news apps. Almost every newspaper has a mobile app to engage current readers and entice new ones. In 2021, there will likely be 6.4 billion smartphone users worldwide, an increase of 5.3 percent annually. Additionally, it had increased by 73.9 percent since 2016, less than half a decade ago when there were fewer smartphone users.

Key Findings

The type segment includes android and iOS. The iOS segment held the largest market share of 56.87% in 2021. Using Apple's iOS operating system, the user can download the mobile news software for iPhones.

The application segment includes subscription services and advertisements. The advertisement segment held the largest market share of 69.35% in 2021. A corporation or website that uses an advertising business model offers clients free goods or services in exchange for money from advertising.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Mobile News Apps Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific emerged as the most significant global market among all regions, with a market share of 36.02% in 2021. The region has a high penetration of smartphones which is accelerating the demand for mobile news apps.

Key players operating in the global mobile news apps market are:

Apple Inc

Google LLC

The Week

Flipboard

Smart news

News360

News Break

Ground News

Poker News

Pressreader

Microsoft Corporation

The Associated Press

The New York Times Company

Financial Times

BBC News

CNN News

About the report:

The global mobile news apps market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

