Global Phosphoric Acid Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the phosphoric acid market size is expected to grow from $43.48 billion in 2021 to $46.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93%. The global phosphoric acid market size is expected to reach $54.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.28%. The increasing demand for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers is significantly contributing to the growth of the phosphoric acid market.

The phosphoric acid market consists of sales of phosphoric acid by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used as a component of fertilizers, detergents, and many household cleaning products. Phosphoric acid is a triprotic acid that exists in the form of a dense liquid. It is corrosive to both human and laboratory animal skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. Dilute solutions of phosphoric acid have a pleasing acid taste, thus, it is also used as a food additive, lending acidic properties to soft drinks and other prepared foods, and in water treatment products.

Global Phosphoric Acid Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the phosphoric acid market. Companies in phosphoric acid companies are continuously launching new technology and advanced products to increase their share in the market.

Global Phosphoric Acid Market Segments

By Grade: Food, Agricultural, Industrial

By Process Type: Furnace Process, Dry Kiln Process, Others

By End-user Industry: Fertilizer, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Medicine, Metallurgy, Others

By Geography: The global phosphoric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides phosphoric acid market outlook, phosphoric acid market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global phosphoric acid market, phosphoric acid global market share, phosphoric acid global market segments and geographies, phosphoric acid market trends, phosphoric acid global market players, phosphoric acid global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Mosaic Company, PJSC PhosAgro, Prayon, EuroChem Group AG, IFFCO, Israel Chemical Ltd., Yara International, OCP S.A., Yuntianhua Group, Fertiliser and Chemicals Travancore Ltd., Kazphosphate LIC, OJSC Phosagro, ArrMaz, and Labdhi Chemicals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

