Cloud API Market Is Anticipated Grow USD 3.71 Billion at a CAGR of 23.2% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Use of DevOps Automation to Boost Cloud API Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cloud API Market by End-Users and Vertical - Forecast to 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 3.71 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 23.2% during the assessment timeframe.

Cloud API Market Analysis

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global cloud API market report include-

Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2572

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.71 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing threat during COVID-19 times due to unprotected network usage for communication Key Market Drivers low investment cost and even lesser maintenance cost of these services

Market Drivers

Use of DevOps Automation to Boost Market Growth

The use of devOps automation for reducing the time for marketing will boost market growth over the forecast period. DevOps is a collection of processes that integrates software development and IT operations to provide high-quality products. DevOps APIs give the teams collaborating on a project more control over, integration with, management of, and access to application capabilities.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Cloud API Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-api-market-2572

Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Cloud Technology to offer Robust Opportunities

One of the main elements driving a positive outlook for the market is the growing acceptance of cloud technology across industries due to its many benefits, including flexibility, remote location access, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce to act as Market Restraint

The lack of skilled workforce and growing concerns regarding cloud API security may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global cloud API market is bifurcated based on vertical and end users.

By end users, large enterprises will lead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, BFSI will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2572

COVID-19 Analysis

Due to the healthcare sector's adoption of cloud APIs during the Covid-19 outbreak, the global cloud API market saw tremendous growth. The cloud APIs made it possible for front-line authorities including researchers, medical professionals, and government experts to access real-time data such as patient counts and drug availability. During the epidemic, e-commerce also grew, and cloud APIs facilitated easy money transfers between companies and customers

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Cloud API Market

Due to the presence of multiple key competitors and its matured IT infrastructure, North America led the global cloud API market share in 2018. Additionally, during the projected period, the high IT expenditure capacity of North American nations will significantly contribute to the expansion of cloud API in this region. One of the key elements that have contributed to the North American cloud API's leading position is the high dominance of digitalization and cloud platforms. Additionally, the presence of numerous elite businesses would contribute to increasing demand in this sector. The engagement of top leading businesses like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and others has enhanced the market for cloud APIs in this region. In 2021, North America dominated the worldwide cloud API market, and it is anticipated that it would continue to do so during the forecast period. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) are anticipated to foster technical advancements in the North American information and communication technology (ICT) sector, which will fuel the expansion of the cloud API market. Artificial intelligence (AI) applications like chatbots can be connected with current software to do a variety of tasks. Examples of such applications are Amazon Echo, IBM Watson Assistant, Azure Bot Service, and others. Applications may scan photos and automatically detect components like public counting and cataloguing thanks to cloud AI APIs and services like Microsoft Azure Computer Vision API, Amazon Rekognition, and Google Cloud Vision API. The largest market share belongs to North America. One of the key elements that gives the North American cloud application programming interface a prominent position is the high dominance of digitalization and cloud platforms. Additionally, the market in this area will grow as a result of the high concentration of top leading organizations.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2572

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Cloud API Market

During the projection period for the cloud API market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR growth due to factors including the region's developing nations' significant inclination toward open architectures and cloud computing services. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period for the cloud API market due to factors like a significant trend toward open architectures and cloud computing services among developing nations in this region. During the projected period, the cloud API market is anticipated to rise significantly in the Asia Pacific region. Emerging economies like China, India, & Indonesia are experiencing tremendous growth in e-commerce as a result of digitization. People are more likely to engage in internet shopping. The retail industry's earnings have increased thanks to the adoption of cloud APIs in e-commerce. The use of cloud APIs is expanding in the e-commerce industry, which has a direct impact on the cloud API market in the Asia Pacific region. APIs assist online retailers in reaching out to more customers, offering a wide range of products to customers, and helping to improve the automation process such as processing invoices, rolling out marketing promotions, and others. Due to the considerable shift toward open architectures and cloud computing services among developing nations, the cloud application programming interface (API) market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to have significant growth. Additionally, it is predicted that an increase in industry relocation activities would fuel the region's cloud application programming interface (API) market expansion during the ensuing years.

Related Reports:

API Management Market by Component, by Service and Deployment - Forecast to 2030

Cloud Testing Market Research Report, by Component, by Deployment, by Platform, and by End-users - Forecast till 2027

Machine Learning as a Service Market , By Component, By Application, By Deployment, By End-User- Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com