MLOps Market Worth USD 6161.20 million by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLOps market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global MLOps market during 2022-2028.

The Global MLOps Market Size was estimated at USD 612.40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6161.20 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 39.07% during the forecast period.

Global MLOps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • On-premise
  • Cloud
  • Hybrid

Applications: -

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Public Sector
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Microsoft
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • IBM
  • Dataiku
  • Lguazio
  • Databricks
  • DataRobot, Inc.
  • Cloudera
  • Modzy
  • Algorithmia

Key Benefits of MLOps Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
  • Overview of the regional outlook of the MLOps Market

Detailed TOC of Global MLOps Market Research Report 2022(Status and Outlook)

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 MLOps Market Overview

3 MLOps Market Competitive Landscape

4 MLOps Value Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of MLOps Market

6 MLOps Market Segmentation by Type

7 MLOps Market Segmentation by Application

8 MLOps Market Segmentation by Region

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 MLOps Regional Market Forecast

11 Market Segmentation & Size Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Conclusion and Key Findings

