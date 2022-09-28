Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Report by TBRC covers the market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the family/indoor entertainment centers market size is expected to grow from $21.51 billion in 2021 to $24.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The global family or indoor entertainment centers market is expected to grow to $39.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growing inclination of the young population towards mobile gaming is expected to propel the family/indoor entertainment centers market growth.

The family or indoor entertainment centers (FEC) market consists of sales of family or indoor entertainment centers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the leisure entertainment of children and families. Family/indoor entertainment centers refer to small-scale amusement parks marketed toward families with small children or teenagers. Family or indoor entertainment centers (FEC) entertain their visitors by offering various services like arcade games, competitive activities, thrill rides, gaming zones, bowling alleys, and others.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Trends

The opening of new indoor amusement parks with unique facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the family or indoor entertainment centers (FEC) market. Many companies operating in the family or indoor entertainment centers market looking to open new indoor amusement parks to strengthen their position in the family or indoor entertainment centers market.

Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Segments

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented:

By Activity area: Arcade Studios, AR and VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, Others

By Facility Size: Up to 5,000 sq ft, 5,001 to 10,000 sq ft, 10,001 to 20,000 sq ft, 20,001 to 40,000 sq ft, 1 to 10 Acres, 10 to 30 Acres, Over 30 Acres

By Revenue Source: Entry Fees and Ticket Sales, Food and Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, Others

By Visitor: Families with Children (0-8), Families with Children (9-12), Teenagers (13-19), Young adults (20-25), Adults (Ages 25+)

By Geography: The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides family/indoor entertainment centers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global family/indoor entertainment centers market, family/indoor entertainment centers market share, family/indoor entertainment centers market segments and geographies, family/indoor entertainment centers global market players, family/indoor entertainment centers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The family/indoor entertainment centers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cinergy Entertainment Group, CEC Entertainment Inc, Dave & Buster’s Inc, Fun City, Funriders Leisure & Amusement, KidZania, Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, Smaaash, The Walt Disney Company, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Legoland Discovery Centre, Nickelodeon Universe, Timezone Global, Main Event Entertainment, Tenpin Ltd, Bowlero Corporation, Toy Town, Ferrari World, Mr Gatti's Pizza, Bowlmor AMF, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, iPlay America, and Amoeba Services.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

