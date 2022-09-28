Global Grinding Machinery Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Grinding Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Grinding Machinery Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the grinding machinery market size is expected to grow from $6.05 billion in 2021 to $6.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The global grinding machinery market size is expected to grow to $8.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The increase in industrial automation is expected to propel the growth of the grinding machinery market going forward.

The grinding machinery global market consists of the sales of grinding machinery products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for grinding work pieces and delivering highly accurate products. It refers to a type of tool that removes the rough surface of a workpiece by using a rotating abrasive wheel. A wheel, wheel head, base, saddle, table, headstock, tail stock, and cross feed are some of the parts present in a grinding machine.

Global Grinding Machinery Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the grinding machinery market. Many companies operating in the grinding machinery market are using new technologies such as Computer Numerical Control (CNC), laser-based sharpening and, universal grinding machines to sustain their position in the market.

Global Grinding Machinery Market Segments

The global grinding machinery market is segmented:

By Product: Angle Grinders, Bench Grinders, Belt Grinders, Wet Grinders, Die Grinders, Floor Grinders, Surface Grinders, CNC

By Application: Automotive, Transport Machinery, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Others

By Distribution: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global grinding machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Grinding Machinery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides grinding machinery global market overviews, analysis and forecast market size and growth, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, and leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Makino, Amada Machine Tools Co., Falcon Machine Tools Co. Ltd, ANCA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation, Junker Group, Gleason Corporation, Okuma Corporation, DANOBAT GROUP, United Grinding North America, DMG Mori, Fanuc, Koyo Machine Industries, KEHREN GmbH, Makita Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

