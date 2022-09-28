Global Feminine Wipes Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the feminine wipes market size is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $1.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global feminine wipes market size is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Growing education on menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to propel the growth of the feminine wipes market going forward.

The feminine wipes market consists of the sale of feminine wipes or related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are cleansing cloths used by women to maintain vaginal hygiene during menstruation. Feminine wipes are personal hygiene products made using materials such as cotton, polyester, polypropylene, and cloth. They may contain a soothing agent and offer a daily use solution to women for maintaining menstrual hygiene, eliminating odours, and preventing any infections.

Global Feminine Wipes Market Trends

The shift in consumer preferences towards innovative and organic products is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the feminine wipes market. Organic feminine wipes are manufactured using bio-degradable and natural products and do not contain any harsh chemicals. This has led to more women preferring to use organic feminine wipes.

Global Feminine Wipes Market Segments

The global feminine wipes market is segmented:

By Type: Ordinary, Sanitary

By Age group: 5 – 15 years, 16 – 30 years, 31 – 45 years, 46 – 60 years, 61 and above

By Distribution Channel Outlook: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Online, Others

By Geography: The global feminine wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides feminine wipes global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global feminine wipes market, feminine wipes global market share, feminine wipes global market segments and geographies, feminine wipes global market trends, feminine wipes global market players, feminine wipes global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The feminine wipes global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd., Corman SpA., LA Fresh Group, Guy & O'Neill Inc, Healthy Hoohoo, Intimore Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Laclede Inc., VWash, Unicharm Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., and Boots UK Limited, SweetSpot Labs.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

