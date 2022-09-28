Automotive Battery Management System Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Automotive Battery Management System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Battery Management System Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Battery Management System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive battery management system market size is expected to grow to $7.81 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. Increased adoption of electric vehicles globally is expected to propel the growth of the automotive battery management system industry during the forecast period.

The automotive battery management system market consists of sales of automotive battery management system by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to monitor the temperature across the pack, and open and closes various valves to maintain the temperature of the overall battery within a narrow temperature range to ensure optimal battery performance. An automotive battery management system refers to an electronic system that manages a rechargeable battery to ensure it operates safely and efficiently.

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are one of the key automotive battery management system market trends gaining popularity. Many companies are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position, which is predicted to be shaping the automotive battery management system market outlook. For example, in 2021, Hella Company, a German automotive battery management company, partnered with Evergrande Group, a Chinese real-estate company. This partnership aims to develop and produce battery management systems, particularly for the Chinese market, as part of their new joint ventures. Further, in June 2021, Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL), an Indian -based company manufacturing automotive battery management systems, and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, an Indian -based automotive company entered into a joint venture (JV). This partnership aims to develop battery packs with battery management systems (BMS) for electric vehicles and stationary applications.

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Segments

The global automotive battery management system market is segmented:

By Connection Topology: Centralised Automotive Battery Management Systems, Distributed Automotive Battery Management Systems, Modular Automotive Battery Management Systems

By Propulsion Type: IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV, and BEV)

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel: OEM Automotive Battery Management Systems, Aftermarket Automotive Battery Management Systems

By Geography: The global automotive battery management system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Battery Management System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive battery management system global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive battery management system market, automotive battery management system global market share, automotive battery management system global market segments and geographies, automotive battery management system market players, automotive battery management system market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive battery management system market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Battery Management System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Toshiba Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc., Johnson Matthey Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Lithium Balance A/S, Midtronics Inc., AVL List GmbH, Preh GmbH, Denso Corporation, and Leclanche.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

