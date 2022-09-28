Alternative Fuel Vehicles Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Alternative Fuel Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Alternative Fuel Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Alternative Fuel Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the alternative fuel vehicles market size is expected to grow to $879.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. As per the alternative fuel vehicles market research, the rising prices of fossil fuel is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The alternative fuel vehicles market consists of sales of alternative fuel vehicle services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to conserve fuel and lower vehicle emissions. Alternative fuel vehicles refer to motor vehicle that runs on alternative fuel instead of traditional petroleum fuels. Alternative fuel vehicles are less expensive, eliminate dependence on oil, and yield lower vehicle performance.

Global Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Trends

The rising adoption of clean mobility solutions to reduce the emissions from fossil fuels is the key trend gaining traction in the alternative fuel vehicles market. The carbon emissions from the vehicles that run on alternative fuels such as CNG, hydrogen, biofuel, bio-diesel, and others are less compared to the carbon emissions from vehicles that run using fuels such as petroleum and diesel. Hence due to the increasing environmental concerns among the consumers, the governments across the world are focusing on adopting clean mobility solutions through alternative fuel vehicles. For instance, in January 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, an Indian automobile manufacturer operating in the alternative fuel vehicles market, launched a new CNG variant of stylish and urban All-New Celerio. With this launch, the company aims to strengthen its green vehicle portfolio in India. Similarly, in June 2021, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC a UK-based multinational company operating in the alternative fuel vehicles market, developed a fuel cell prototype for a hydrogen-powered land rover defender, with this launch the company aims to achieve zero tailpipe and carbon emissions across their products, supply chain, and operations.

Global Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Segments

The global alternative fuel vehicles market report is segmented:

By Fuel Type: CNG, Hydrogen, Electric, Others

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle

By Application: Transportation, Chemical, Agricultural, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global alternative fuel vehicles market segments is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Tesla Inc, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Audi AG, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, General Motors, Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Tata Motors Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

