Automotive Differential Market is Projected to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Expanding Automotive Industry

The increasing demand for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles is contributing to the automotive differential market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Automotive Differential Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the automotive differential market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global automotive differential market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

An automotive differential is a gear system that divides the engine's torque into two directions to allow different wheels to rotate at different speeds, paces, and intervals as per the requirements on the same axle. It is also employed in automobiles to change directions and perform various driving operations by rotating the driveshaft. Automotive differential includes pinion bearings, side gears, cases, and drive gear as standard components that are incorporated in vehicles. These elements help reduce differential speed despite a large amount of power delivered, eliminate oxidation, improve the heat transfer in the system, and protect components from moisture build-up. Consequently, automotive differential finds extensive applications in commercial, passenger, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Market Trends and Drivers:

The considerable expansion in the automobile industry and the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance automotive components are primarily driving the automotive differential market growth. Moreover, the increasing need for installing differentials in heavy-duty and commercial vehicles to facilitate improved traction control and easy maneuvering creates is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the integration of electronically limited-slip differential (ELSD) in sports and off-road automobiles to provide improved braking systems and a comfortable driving experience over slippery roads and off-terrain is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for customer-centric commercial automobiles with compact differentials and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies to varying gear with enhanced performance are providing remunerative opportunities for the market.

Automotive Differential Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive differential market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

• Continental AG

• Dana Limited

• Linamar Corporation

• PowerTrax

• JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)

• Schaeffler Group

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Eaton Corporation Inc.

• GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automotive differential market based on type, drive type, vehicle, component, vehicle propulsion type and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (ELSD)

• Locking Differential

• Limited-Slip Differential (LSD)

• Open Differential

• Torque Vectoring Differential

Breakup by Drive Type:

• Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

• Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

• All Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD)

Breakup by Vehicle:

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Off-highway Vehicle

Breakup by Component:

• Differential Bearing

• Differential Gear

• Differential Case

Breakup by Vehicle Propulsion Type:

• C. Engine Vehicle:

o Spark Ignition Engine based Vehicle

o Compression Ignition Engine based Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle:

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle:

o Hybrid Electric

o Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

