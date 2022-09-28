Qutoutiao Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. ("Qutoutiao" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated September 26, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq.



Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 27, 2023, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by March 27, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not affect the Company’s business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance within the prescribed grace period.

As previously announced, the Company also received a separate notice from Nasdaq, indicating the Company’s deficiency in meeting the continued listing requirement of minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares ("MVPHS") of US$15,000,000, as set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C). The Company has until March 13, 2023 to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates a mobile content platform in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Midu, first launched in May 2018 as Midu Novels and with an alternative version Midu Lite launched one year later, pioneered provision of free online literature supported by advertising. It has been one of the market leaders of the free online literature industry since inception. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

