Strategies For Global Aerostructures Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Aerostructures Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Aerostructures Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to 'Aerostructures Global Market Report 2022' published by The Business Research Company, the aerostructures market size is expected to grow to $67.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. As per the aerostructures market analysis, the increasing commercial aircraft production will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The aerostructures market consists of sales of aerostructure products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the design, development and assembly of an aeroplane. Aerostructures refer to subsystems or components of an aircraft's airframe including the entire fuselage, wings, or flight control surfaces.

Global Aerostructures Market Trends

The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerostructures market. The use of 3D printing technology in manufacturing lowers the production time and improves product quality and performance. 3D printing technology which is also known as additive manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object using computer-created design. Hence, manufacturing aerostructures using 3D printed technology will significantly reduce the amount of material consumed while ensuring a limited generation of waste, resulting in a cost-effective manufacturing process. For instance, in February 2021, Airbus SE, a France-based aerospace corporation, operating in aerostructures market launched two Eurostar Neo spacecrafts, in which, a total of 500 radio frequency (RF) components, composed of multi-waveguide blocks and switch assembly networks, have been 3D manufactured.

Global Aerostructures Market Segments

By Component: Fuselage, Empennage, Flight control surfaces, Wings, Nose, Nacelle and pylon, Doors and skid

By Material: Composites, Alloys and super alloys, Metals

By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Advanced Air Mobility

By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global aerostructures market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

The aerostructures market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

Key Market Players: Spirit AeroSystems, Saab AB, Triumph Group Inc., Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Aar Corp., Bombardier Inc., Airbus, UTC Aerospace Systems, Cyient Ltd., GKN Aerospace, Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd, STELIA Aerospace Group, Ruag Group, and Collins Aerospace.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

