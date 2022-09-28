Submit Release
Head of Government Holds Phone Conversation with European Commission President

MOROCCO, September 28 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch had Tuesday a telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen.

In a tweet on his page on Twitter, Akhannouch said that this telephone conversation "was an opportunity to highlight the strength of the strategic partnership between Morocco and the European Union."

The President of the European Commission paid a working visit to Rabat last February, marked by numerous meetings with senior Moroccan officials.

At a joint press conference with the Head of Government, held at the end of their talks, Ms. Von der Leyen assured that the European Union is determined to deepen "the close and solid strategic partnership" with Morocco.

Morocco and the EU launched on June 27, 2019, in Brussels, the "Euro-Moroccan partnership for shared prosperity," a new legal framework guiding their bilateral relations.

This partnership encompasses four structural areas: convergence of values; economic convergence and social cohesion; shared knowledge; and political consultation and enhanced cooperation on security.

This reformed partnership is also based on two key axes, namely cooperation in the field of the environment and the fight against climate change; as well as cooperation in the field of mobility and migration.

MAP 27 September 2022

