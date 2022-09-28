COVID-19 Continues Downward Trend in Morocco - Health Ministry

MOROCCO, September 28 - The COVID-19 pandemic continues its downward trend in different regions of Morocco, announced the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Tuesday.

This announcement was made by Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Ministry's National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations, in a presentation of the bi-monthly assessment of the epidemiological situation (08 August - 25 September).

"The fourth intermediate period in our country continues for the seventh consecutive week and is characterized by a very low spread of SARS-CoV-2 in different regions of the Kingdom, since the second week of August 2022," said the Moroccan official.

Regarding the new weekly cases of infection, Mrabet reported a rate of less than one case for every 100,000 inhabitants/week for the past five weeks, while the weekly positivity rate has remained below 1% during the same period.

On the other hand, he stressed that the serious and critical cases have reached their low level since the beginning of the spread of the virus, stating that 14 people were admitted to the resuscitation and intensive care units during the month of September, an average of one case every two days. On the other hand, 27 patients have left the resuscitation services after their health condition improved, he further specified.

Regarding deaths, according to the official, five cases were reported in September, the lowest number recorded since the beginning of the epidemic at the national level.

Since the beginning of the interim period (7 weeks), 21 people, all with chronic diseases, have died from COVID-19 with an average age of 67 years, he noted, stating that nine of them had not received any dose of vaccine, eight were given two doses for at least a year and four received three doses eight months ago or more.

Regarding SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in Morocco, Omicron currently remains dominant with its sub-variant BA.5 (94%).

In relation to the national vaccination campaign, the coverage rate of the general population by the third dose (Booster) is 18.6% with a continuity rate of 29.2%.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare reiterated the call to the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with chronic diseases to receive the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, followed by a booster dose, to increase the level of immunity.

MAP 27 September 2022