Moroccan FM Receives Algerian Justice Minister Bearing Letter of Invitation to HM the King to Attend Arab Summit

MOROCCO, September 28 - On the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Mr. Nasser Bourita, received on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Mr. Abderrachid Tebbi, emissary of his Excellency the Algerian President, Mr. Abdelmajid Tebboune, to HM the King, may God preserve Him.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said that on this occasion, the emissary of the Algerian president handed over the letter of invitation addressed to HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to attend the Arab Summit, scheduled for November 1st and 2nd 2022 in Algeria.

MAP 27 September 2022

