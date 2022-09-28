Head of Government Represents HM the King at State Funeral of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

MOROCCO, September 28 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Tuesday represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which took place at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Following this ceremony, the Head of Government went to Akasaka Palace, where he presented HM the King's condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as to the widow of the deceased, Akie Abe.

HM King Mohammed VI had sent a message of condolences and compassion to the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, following the assassination of the late Shinzo Abe on July 8.

In this message, HM the King expressed His deep emotion and grief over the ignoble assassination of the late Abe, expressing to Emperor Naruhito, the family and friends of the late great statesman, as well as to the Japanese people, His warm condolences and sincere feelings of compassion.

"I was deeply moved by this tragic loss, in view of the cordial relations that the late Abe had with the Kingdom of Morocco and his unwavering commitment to consolidating the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations," HM the King wrote in the message.

MAP 27 September 2022