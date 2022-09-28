Custom Antibody Market Size to Reach USD 960.51 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Rising research activities in the biology and life sciences industry, combined with growing collaborations between academic centres and industry leaders driving the growth of custom antibody market. The rising attention of the manufacturer on different antibodies for several health condition treatments is expected to create an opportunity for market growth. North America emerged as the largest market for the global custom antibody market, with a 43.36% share of the market revenue in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global custom antibody market is expected to grow from USD 403.04 million in 2021 to USD 960.51 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The rapidly aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer among people are anticipated to expand the custom antibody industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, the growth of personalized medicine for cancer, raising awareness about the disease, and ever-increasing healthcare spending by governments are also helping to drive market growth. However, the high initial cost of developing custom antibodies and stringent regulatory compliance are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for custom medicine and the rise in demand for antibody-based therapeutics are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global custom antibody market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in 2021, Abcam plc & Abingdon Health (UK) entered into a collaboration & co-marketing accord to raise Abcam’s consumer base.



Scope of the Report



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 403.04 million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 960.51 million CAGR 10.13% from 2022 to 2030 North America Market Share 43.36% in 2021 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Genscript, Merck Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Abcam PLC, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promab Biotechnologies, Inc, Biolegend, Inc., Innovagen Ab., Proteogenix









































Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the custom antibody market is driven by increasing awareness and quality concerns regarding antibodies. Moreover, the escalating awareness about personalized therapeutics is the market growth trend. In addition, the massive requirement for substantial capital funding in research activities about the production of antibodies is also helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the increasing occurrence of contagious ailments, the surge in the research activities in life sciences & biotechnology, and growing public-private partnerships propel market growth. The other factor also includes the high adoption in developed markets, an increase in the prevalence of different types of cancer, and the development of innovative drugs are propelling market growth.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the oncology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.15% and market revenue of 113.45 million.



The research area segment is divided into neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular disease, immunology, stem cells, and others. In 2021, the oncology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.15% and market revenue of 113.45 million. This growth is attributed to the increased prevalence of cancer coupled with the increased healthcare expenditure. Further, by 2030, the stem cells segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing government investment and the surge in the number of clinical trials.



• In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.32% and market revenue of 118.17 million.

The type segment is divided into polyclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and others. In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 29.32% and market revenue of 118.17 million. This growth is attributed to the increase in the incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases. Further, by 2030, the recombinant antibodies segment will likely dominate the market due to the high demand for recombination antibodies in the diagnosis.



• In 2021, the mice segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.27% and market revenue of 166.33 million.



The source segment is divided into rabbits, mice, and others. In 2021, the mice segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.27% and market revenue of 166.33 million. Mice are one of the most significant sources for the discovery of antibodies. This factor is help to drive the segment’s growth.



• In 2021, the antibody development segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43.35% and market revenue of 174.71 million.



The service segment is divided into antibody production & purification, antibody development, and antibody fragmentation & labelling. In 2021, the antibody development segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43.35% and market revenue of 174.71 million. This growth is attributed to the increasing focus of researchers on high-quality custom antibodies for the reproducibility of results.



• In 2021, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26.17% and market revenue of 105.47 million.



The end-user segment is divided into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes. In 2021, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.24% and market revenue of 105.47 million. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Custom Antibody Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global custom antibody industry, with a market share of 43.36% and a market value of around 174.75 million in 2021. North America dominates the custom antibody market due to the growing antibody therapeutics and expanding drug pipeline. Moreover, the increasing research in proteomics & genomics is also helping to drive the region's market growth. In addition, the rising number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies and the increase in spending on healthcare by governments are also helping to boost market growth. Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 7.01% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the growing research activities in mAb-based therapeutics. Moreover, the ever-increasing therapeutic industry in China & India and the underdeveloped healthcare sector are also helping to drive the market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global custom antibody market are:



• Genscript

• Merck Group

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

• Abcam PLC

• Cell Signaling Technology, Inc

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Promab Biotechnologies, Inc

• Biolegend, Inc.

• Innovagen Ab.

• Proteogenix



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global custom antibody market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Custom Antibody Market by Research Area:



• Neurobiology

• Infectious Diseases

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Immunology

• Stem Cells

• Others



Global Custom Antibody Market by Type:



• Polyclonal Antibodies

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Antibodies

• Others



Global Custom Antibody Market by Source



• Rabbits

• Mice

• Others



Global Custom Antibody Market by Service:



• Antibody Production & Purification

• Antibody Development

• Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling



Global Custom Antibody Market by End-User:



• Contract Research Organizations

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes



About the report:



The global custom antibody market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



