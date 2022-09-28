Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size to Grow Worth USD 7.00 Billion at a CAGR of 19.5% for 2021-2028 | Fortune Business Insights

The carbon capture and sequestration market size is expected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2021 to USD 7.00 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028. Urgent need to stabilize climate change will boost growth.

Key Industry Developments-

July 2021: Shell announced its objectives to construct a large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility in Alberta, Canada. The plant is projected to seize CO2 from the company’s chemical and refinery plant store 300 million tonnes of carbon over its lifespan.

July 2020: Four major companies signed an agreement to create a carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) system for capturing and using carbon dioxide in Singapore.





Market Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 19.5% Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size Projection in 2028 USD 7.00 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.96 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By End-Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery {EOR} and Dedicated Storage & Treatment), By Capture Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, and Others) and Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Government Action Plans to Curb Emissions of Greenhouse Gases to Aid Growth Vast Untapped Potential and Planned Projects to Drive Market in Asia Pacific





Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Analysis:

Market Drivers and Restraints-

The governments of various countries are introducing stringent action plans to eliminate the problem of carbon emissions and to normalize climate change for a longer period of time. The major driver for the carbon capture and sequestration market growth is the implementation of stern steps for curbing and monitoring the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from every power generation facility.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), for instance, mentioned that the global energy-related CO 2 emissions was 32.2 gigatonnes (Gt) in 2015. It surged to 33.3 Gt in 2019, thereby exhibiting an increase of up to 3.4% in only 5 years. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to impact the market for CCS severely backed by the halting of operations in various countries.

However, high initial costs may hinder market growth.

Covid-19 Impact-

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy. Various companies have halted their operations because of the disruptions in supply chains and complete lockdown measures implemented by the regulatory bodies. The medical institutions are striving to invent a vaccine to cure coronavirus. Our reports would help you in regaining business confidence by selecting the best strategy.





Market Segmentation-

Natural Gas Processing Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Demand for Energy

Based on capture source, the market is divided into chemicals, natural gas processing, fertilizers production, power generation, and others. Out of these, the natural gas processing segment earned 47.3% in terms of CCS market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the presence of high capacity production plants, as well as the increasing demand for energy. In addition to this, the rising production of oil and gas worldwide is further leading to the construction of new processing facilities. It would also contribute to the growth of this segment.

Regional Market Insights-

The report geographically segments the global carbon capture and storage market in the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had generated a considerably high global carbon capture and storage market share in 2018. The region is expected to exhibit growth during the forecast period owing to the technologically advanced research and development facilities that are situated in the U.S.A. and Canada. Also, numerous large scale plants are present in this region. Both these factors are anticipated to impact the carbon capture and storage industry positively. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global market. This growth is attributed to the expansion potential in countries, such as Australia and China. Combined with this, the extensive untapped areas and numerous planned projects will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East, known for its vast gas and oil reservoirs, has been facing exploitation of resources since the past few decades. These gigantic reservoirs, coupled with exposure to deep and shallow water storage spots, are likely to appease the regional landscape. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe will also witness notable growth of the carbon capture and storage market share in the forthcoming years due to the strict rules and regulations that have been put forward by several regional organizations. Additionally, availability of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) sites in abundance will also fuel growth. Apart from these, technologically advanced storage operations, systematic bulk capture technologies, reduction in the effective costs, and safe transportation options are few of the other major drivers for the global carbon capture and storage market growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for carbon capture and sequestration consists of a large number of prominent companies that are presently trying to engage in partnerships and collaborations with other local companies for gaining a competitive edge.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Fluor Corporation

ExxonMobil

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

ADNOC Group

Equinor

China National Petroleum Corporation

Dakota Gasification Company

Shell

BP

Chevron

Linde

Total

Aker Solutions

NRG Energy

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Segmentation:

By End-Use:

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Dedicated Storage & Treatment

By Capture Source:

Chemicals

Natural Gas Processing

Power Generation

Fertilizers Production

Others





