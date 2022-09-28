Ahold Delhaize's local brand Delhaize opens largest wine bottling plant in the Benelux

It serves multiple Ahold Delhaize brands in Europe and the U.S.



The plant builds on a long tradition. The first Delhaize wine bottling plant opened in 1880.

Capacity of bottling 18.000 bottles per hour.

Reducing carbon emissions through bulk transportation.

/EIN News/ --

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 28 September, 2022. Yesterday, in the presence of Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, Delhaize opened its new wine bottling plant in Brussels. Standing at 9,500 square metres, it is the largest in the Benelux, representing an investment of €30 million. The plant will not only bottle wine for Delhaize customers, but also for other Ahold Delhaize brands in Europe and the U.S. and brands outside Ahold Delhaize. With this new plant, Ahold Delhaize strengthens its wine expertise in a sustainable and efficient way.

In the bottling plant, wines from different vineyards from around the world arrive in bulk, in tankers or via containers. They are stored in large barrels in the wine cellar until they are ready to be bottled. Before the wine is bottled or boxed and goes to the store, the wine goes through a number of processes such as filtering. The filtration and storage processes are still carried out in the traditional way.

Reducing carbon emissions through bulk transportation

It is the ambition to bottle a natural product such as wine in a sustainable way. That is why Delhaize has invested in sustainable systems such as water and heating for cleaning and maintaining the temperature in the building. Besides that, the wine is stored underground as there is an almost constant temperature in winter and summer without the need for cooling or heating. Importing wine from all over the world in bulk, instead of bottled wines not only halves transportation costs, it also reduces the wine's carbon emissions.

Sharing expertise

Delhaize wants to continue to offer affordable high-quality wine to customers. The wine that is bottled in the new plant will not only be available in Delhaize stores, but also at other brands within Ahold Delhaize. By doing so, the brands are sharing expertise with a focus on innovation, sustainability and affordable prices for customers.

Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: "The great local brands of Ahold Delhaize all have their own special or local expertise. I am always proud when we can share knowledge in a way that benefits our other brands, and their customers.Today it becomes clear that Delhaize’s 140+ years of experience in bottling wines is taken to an even more ambitious level. My congratulations to the Delhaize team for this strong and sustainable achievement!"

Art of the heritage

Wine has always been an important product for Delhaize. Shortly after Delhaize was founded in 1867, it opened its own wine bottling plant in 1880 in Brussels. This tradition continues with the opening of the new, high-tech wine bottling plant which can bottle the equivalent of 14 Olympic swimming pools per year and has a storage capacity of three million liters of wine.

New wine bottling plant in numbers:

Investment of €30 million

9,500 m² surface area

Serves multiple Ahold Delhaize brands: Delhaize, Albert Heijn, Gall & Gall, AB Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Albert, Hannaford and Food Lion.

Storage capacity of three million liters of wine

18,000 bottles bottled per hour

Four bottle lines

8 km of pipes in which wine is transported

150 different wines

73 employees and wine experts

Half of the bottles sold at Delhaize come from this bottling plant

-ENDS-





Cautionary notice

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as is, will, strengthens, sustainable, efficient, ambition, continue to and taken to, or other similar words or expressions, are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

For more information

Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com

Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213 / investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com

Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize

About Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit: www.aholddelhaize.com.

Attachments