Bone and Joint Health Ingredient Market to Touch USD 28,481.78 Million by 2028 at 7.69% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Bone and Joint Health Ingredient Market Size and Trends by Type [Calcium, Collagen, Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Magnesium, and Vitamins], Application (Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) —Forecast till 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Bone and Joint Health Ingredient Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the bone and joint health ingredient market will be thriving at a rate of 7.69% from 2020 to 2028 to touch USD 28,481.78 Million by 2028.

The bone and joint health ingredients industry offers a variety of health-oriented ingredients that are dedicated to functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements, and other sectors like pharmaceuticals. The product offerings are focused on ingredients, like Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Collagen, Omega-3, Calcium, Glucosamine, Magnesium, and more.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 28,481.78 Million CAGR 7.69% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers rising demand for bone and joint health ingredients in the elderly population rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases

The affluent vendors in the bone and joint health ingredient market include

DSM (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) (US)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Stratum Nutrition (US)

PharmaZen Limited (New Zealand)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Holista Colltech (Australia)

Bioiberica S.A.U. (Spain)

May 2022

FutureCeuticals, a renowned company in Illinois, will now be launching FruiteX-B, its popular joint health ingredient in the EU. The distribution will be seen by vaneeghen, FutureCeuticals’ distribution partner in the EU.

Market Drivers:

The surging use of bone and joint health ingredients by nutraceutical and pharmaceutical companies for the treatment of several bone diseases will enhance the market growth rate. People’s rising disposable income is influencing them to adopt a healthier lifestyle, which should bolster the demand for bone and joint health ingredient-based products. The rise in diseases associated with bone and health owing to the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, and the escalating cases of lifestyle diseases owing to hectic schedules will also benefit the worldwide market.

The geriatric population, a rapidly mushrooming demography worldwide, is the biggest consumer base for the market. Other than this, gym-goers and athletes are now extremely focused on bone and joint health and are therefore these products to prevent the chances of bone deterioration. The market growth has been spurred by the emergence of a variety of sports nutrition products that promote bone health ingredients.

The market provides a host of lucrative opportunities, especially associated with the bioavailability of ingredients. To leverage these benefits, manufacturers are focusing on natural nutrients that have several health benefits, mostly in weight management and sports nutrition segments. They are also innovating and developing technologies that detect natural sources that offer highly purified and more elemental forms of magnesium and calcium. Exploration of tried-and-tested ingredients to find out secondary functional advantages seems to be yet another strategy of the manufacturers, which should, in turn, favor the market.

Market Restraints:

Although the surging prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis along with the rise in technological innovations in healthcare will favor the worldwide market, there are a few challenges and restraints that could slow down the growth rate. The allergic reactions and side effects such as digestive issues combined with poor standardization can result in dampened market demand in the following years.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. However, the demand for healthy products with natural ingredients has risen considerably, with the aim to prevent infections and remain healthy. This should greatly benefit the global industry in the long run.

Different types of bone and joint health ingredients in the market are collagen, Calcium, chondroitin, glucosamine, vitamins and magnesium.

The vitamin segment touched USD 8,254.34 Million in 2020 while the collagen segment will be recording a maximum growth rate of 10.62% from 2020 to 2027.

Top applications of bone and joint health ingredients are Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Nutraceuticals & dietary supplements.

The Nutraceuticals & dietary supplements segment takes control over the market with the biggest share of 65.55% in 2020 and will attain the highest CAGR of 8.60% from 2020 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific controls the biggest market share of 32.60% and will continue to expand at the highest rate of 8.20% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific’s significant position in the worldwide market can be attributed to the escalating cases of arthritis as well as osteoporosis, advancing healthcare infrastructure, and the dramatic increase in people’s disposable incomes. The rise in bone and joint health-based awareness, in light of the alarming rise in the cases of various orthopedic disorders, will further bolster the industry share in the region.

Europe is the runner-up in the worldwide market, with a share of 28.80% attained in 2020. The European market will be garnering a growth rate of 7.07% in the coming years, owing to the surging cases of bone and joint-related disorders, the high availability of various medical devices, and the noteworthy expansion of the geriatric population.

