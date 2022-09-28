Accrue Agency Empowers Brands with Data, Insights, and Growth on Online Marketplaces

After leaving Amazon, three former employees banded together to launch a marketplace agency to empower brands with data, insights, and growth on digital retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Taking a customer-focused approach, the founders use their knowledge of the industry to help clients win on online marketplaces.

The three founders of Accrue Agency saw firsthand how challenging it can be to win on online marketplaces. Ahmed Hashim, Angel To, and Haris Nadeem created the company to establish a customer-focused agency. Using their knowledge of how the world’s most popular digital retailers work, the founders assembled a team to help brands succeed on Amazon and other marketplaces through expertise and technology.

“We teamed up together to create a service that makes it easier for brands to navigate online retail and deliver improved performance,” Hashim said. “We work with brands to provide them with a clear path to compete.”

Designed to thrive

“Lucrative eCommerce products are able to showcase the value proposition in an attractive and easy manner,” Nadeem said. “Therefore, we are focused on combining best-in-class product experience with high discoverability and finding the relevant audiences for our clients”.

The team at Accrue Agency passionately works to guide their clients toward success on Amazon and other online marketplaces. They leverage their experience to assist brands adapting their strategies as technology and digital commerce continue to evolve. With more than a quarter-century of experience, Accrue Agency helps its customers create professional, effective listings at digital retail powerhouses like Amazon and Walmart.

“We believe that optimal growth meets at the intersection of strong retail, eCommerce, and advertising strategies,” Accrue Agency founders said.

Data-driven decisions

“We combine our extensive knowledge of Amazon best practices with actual relevant data to drive highly informed decisions. We dive deep into brand engagement, sales, advertising, and fulfillment data,” To said.

The experts at Accrue Agency closely monitor the trends in the industry and find ways to adapt their clients’ strategies to stay relevant. With the help of a marketplace agency, clients find higher sales rates and more engagement with their target audiences.

“Our service model is built around providing strategic consulting, consumer insights, creative services, and retail media execution. These come together to enable brands to succeed in this complex environment.”

Conclusion

Accrue Agency has decades of experience with digital marketing and eCommerce, so clients can trust the process and expect results. They have the skills and expertise to help brands thrive in digital retail online marketplaces, helping companies grow with data-driven decisions and informed insight.

