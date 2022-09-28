Submit Release
IRLAB to Present the Company at ProHearings on September 29, 2022

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics IRLAB(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, September 28, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that Richard Godfrey, CEO of IRLAB, will present the company at ProHearings on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10:20 am CEST.

The presentation and moderated Q&A session is broadcasted live via www.prohearings.com, where registration for in-person attendance at the venue in central Stockholm also is available. A recording of the presentation will be made available on our company website, www.irlab.se, following the event.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

