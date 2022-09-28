The Truth Together, A Historical Fiction Book By Kelly Rodgers, Brings The Trauma, Pain, And Emotions Of Early Twentieth-Century Georgia Alive

Roswell, GA - Sep 28, 2022 - Kelly Rodgers, a Georgia-based author, recently launched her debut historical fiction book, The Truth Together. The novel is truly a treat for the readers who take a keen interest in history and historical fiction books. The story is set in early twentieth-century Georgia when racial segregation was deep-rooted, and people of color were still considered lesser citizens by many white folks, especially politicians.

The Truth Together brings this period alive by setting forth the prejudice, trauma, and especially the ugly side of humans of that time. The story is a blend of historical fiction and a multi-generational family saga, with elements of mystery and thriller. Kelly centered her book on a real-life family, the Herndons of Atlanta, Georgia. The story begins when two young women meet at the Georgia State Sanitarium in 1922. One, a privileged Black nurse from Atlanta; the other, a white girl, the daughter of a former patient, who has never lived outside the institution. Through a multi-generational narrative, painful yet liberating truths are revealed that ultimately connect them in an unanticipated way.

About the Author:

Kelly Rodgers is a history teacher who loves peeking through the windows of the past. Georgia is her home and she loves her stories, especially those that have not been shared broadly outside a small circle of people fortunate enough to have heard them. Kelly is an avid reader, and historical fiction is her favorite genre. This is the reason when she decided to write her first novel, it was none other than a historical fiction book.

To order The Truth Together or know more about Kelly Rodgers, visit kellyrodgers.com

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Pros

Kelly Rodgers

United States