Proactive news headlines including QX Resources, QMines Ltd, Surefire Resources and PNX Metals

QX Resources Ltd QXR shares surged as much as 57.5% higher intra-day to 5.2 cents after appointing Steve Promnitz to the role of managing director. Click here

QMines Ltd QML continues to deliver wide mineralisation with high copper-gold grades from resource drilling at the flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here

Surefire Resources NL SRN has added two new prospects - Marshall and Fender - to the fold at its Yidby Gold Project in WA's Mid-West. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd PNX has executed a sale and purchase agreement with Ausgold Trading Pty Ltd to acquire the Mt Porter gold deposit within trucking distance of the company's Fountain Head and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver development in the Northern Territory for consideration of $1.05 million. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd ( WRM WRMCF earn-in partner Thomson Resources has confirmed the presence of base metal mineralisation at the Mt Carrington Project in northern New South Wales with geotechnical holes drilled on the margin of the gold-optimised pit shells at Strauss and Kylo. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd ( AXE ARRXF has achieved on-chip electronic transport in qubit components at room temperature, as part of its 12 CQ quantum computing qubit processor chip technology development. Click here

SensOre Ltd S has kicked off open tenure lithium acquisitions using artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Western Australia after completing a successful second lithium targeting run in June this year. Click here

archTIS Ltd AR has signed an initial three-year agreement with NTT Singapore to provide NC Encrypt to an important government contractor. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd RAC has expanded its potential market with the development of an improved and novel formulation for its cancer drug Zantrene ® , which enables peripheral intravenous (IV) delivery. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd GCY has entered into a binding agreement to sell the gold and mineral rights (excluding iron ore and ferrous minerals) of tenement E51/1681 to E79 Gold Mines Ltd, a company with a large landholding adjacent to the tenure in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Click here

Kin Mining NL KIN has acquired 20 million on market shares in Dacian Gold Ltd DCN , giving it a 1.63% interest. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd CPM has uncovered three plunging shoots of higher-grade copper-gold mineralisation within a key target at the King Solomon prospect, part of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd EXR says its coal bed methane (CBM) extended pilot project in Mongolia, part of the 100%-owned Nomgon-9 CBM production sharing contract, is underway with the first well drilled and completed. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd CRR has followed up its highest-grade lithium assays yet with more high-grade results just two weeks later, continuing the pattern of value extraction from the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc ( PLL PLL XETRA:)) partner Atlantic Lithium Ltd has completed a positive prefeasibility study (PFS) for the Ewoyaa Project in the Cape Coast region of Ghana. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd GBR 's recent auger sampling has confirmed the Side Well Gold Project's gold potential over 7 kilometres of strike south of the Ironbark discovery. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd SRI continues to deliver encouraging early observations from diamond drilling at the Barbwire Terrace Project joint venture in Western Australia, with pXRF readings from the final third hole returning up to 23.9% zinc-lead. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd OBM CEO Luke Creagh has made the transition to managing director, taking up a different leadership mantle to guide the company in leveraging the most value possible from its landholdings. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd BRK has secured a rig for the high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well, the company's first well in a Phase Two development drilling program in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd LIN has the go-ahead to acquire a 100% interest in Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited after shareholders voted in favour of the purchase. Click here

GTI Energy Ltd GTR is off to a strong start in the hunt for uranium at the Thor in-situ recovery (ISR) prospect in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ has boosted its total gold resource estimate to 1.24 million ounces of gold following maiden mineral resource estimates (MRE) for the Coote and Capricorn prospects, and an upgraded MRE for the previously mined Baden Powell prospect. Click here

