Houlihan Lokey Appoints Ee Beng Soh as a Senior Advisor

Mr. Soh to help guide the expansion of the firm's presence in Singapore

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI, the global investment bank, announced today that Ee Beng Soh has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to the firm's businesses in Singapore, as the firm continues to strengthen its operations in the region.

During his illustrious investment banking career spanning more than 24 years, Mr. Soh held several senior positions, including Managing Director and Head of Advisory for South East Asia at HSBC; Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, Singapore at Rothschild; and Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, Singapore at BNP Paribas. He currently serves as an independent director to the SGX-listed Pan-United Corporation Ltd.

"Ee Beng Soh is ideally suited to advise us on the development of our businesses in Singapore and his wealth of senior investment banking leadership will be hugely beneficial as we continue to expand our operations across South East Asia. With his counsel, we will be able to offer our world-class expertise to a wider audience of corporate clients and financial investors in the region," commented Bill Peluchiwski, Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey Asia and Global Head of Industrials.

"Singapore is well-established as a world class financial hub, and enhancements to its insolvency framework since 2017 have now strengthened its position as a key regional hub for restructuring. As default rates increase across the region and the strength of Singapore's framework is proven across more situations, this trend will continue," commented Joseph Swanson, Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey Asia and Co-Head of International Restructuring.

"Houlihan Lokey is a recognised global leader across all of its businesses, and continues to enhance its impressive reputation across our region. That reputation is built upon outstanding capabilities and a strong corporate culture, both of which make the firm and this role highly attractive to me. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm and its plans for the Singapore businesses," commented Mr. Soh.

The Firm opened its Singapore office in 2013 with the establishment of the local Financial Restructuring team led by Managing Director Brandon Gale. Under his leadership, the team has advised on a number of recent high-profile assignments, including Pacific International Lines, Garuda, Malaysia Aviation Corporation, Noble Group, Pearl Engineered Solutions and Suzlon.

Recent transactions closed by the Corporate Finance team include the sale of Team-Metal (S) Pte. Ltd. to The Acrotec Group and the sale of A-Star Testing and Inspection to Phenna Group.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey HLI is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

Houlihan Lokey has the largest worldwide financial restructuring practice of any investment banking firm, with offices and approximately 275 experienced professionals located across the globe. Since its inception in 1988, the restructuring group has advised on more than 1,500 restructuring transactions with aggregate debt claims in excess of US$3.0 trillion.

