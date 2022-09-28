Ahold Delhaize proposes to reappoint CEO Frans Muller

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 28 September 2022 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that its Supervisory Board intends to propose the reappointment of Frans Muller as President and CEO and member of the Management Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 April 2023.

Peter Agnefjäll, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ahold Delhaize, stated: "We are delighted that Frans will continue as President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, subject to shareholder approval. Since he started in this role in July 2018, the company has continued to build on its strengths. Under Frans' leadership the Leading Together strategy was introduced, which increased its ability to better serve its customers."

"Frans and the executive team he built have demonstrated the long term validity of their strategic choices, delivering solid financial results. From this basis the company is able to contribute positively to communities and address the challenges facing our society, like keeping healthy and sustainable food affordable."

Upon the nomination for reappointment, Frans Muller said: "I am grateful for the nomination and would be honored to continue to lead Ahold Delhaize, together with the Executive Committee colleagues, our great local brands and caring associates, making sure we support our communities and deliver on our purpose of helping our customers eat well, save time and live better."

Frans Muller became President and CEO on 1 July 2018. Before that, he served as member of the Management Board and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Integration Officer since 2016. Prior to Ahold Delhaize, Frans was the President and CEO of Delhaize Group.





