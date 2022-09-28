Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Report, Global Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity 2022-2027

The global carbon fiber prepreg market is primarily driven by the rising product usage from the automotive sector.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the carbon fiber prepreg market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global carbon fiber prepreg market size reached US$ 8.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027.

Prepreg is a composite material that is made from pre-impregnated fibers and a partially cured polymer matrix, such as phenolic resin or epoxy. Carbon fiber prepreg is a type of carbon reinforcement that is characterized by excellent carbon, moisture, and chemical resistance, lightweight, and superior strength. It is extensively used in applications requiring high strength and minimum weight. Carbon fiber prepreg is cost-effective and environmentally friendly, due to which it is witnessing considerable demand across the defense, automotive, sports, wind energy, aerospace, medical, and construction sectors, among others.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting preference toward green energy sources has increased the demand for carbon fiber prepreg across the globe, which represents one of the primary factors accelerating market growth. In line with this, the rising utilization of carbon fiber prepreg across different industrial verticals due to its robust performance and striking appearance is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, key market players are investing heavily in advanced technologies and research and development (R&D) activities to increase product innovations, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising funding for renewable energy sources and the surging use of carbon fiber prepreg to manufacture various sports accessories, such as bicycles, tennis rackets, and fishing rods, are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the carbon fiber prepreg market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Axiom Materials Inc. (Kordsa Incorporated)

• Gurit (Tianjin) Composite Material Co. Ltd.

• Hexcel Corporation

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Tennessee Acquisition Holding B.V.)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Park Aerospace Corp.

• Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.

• SGL Carbon SE

• Solvay (Daikin)

• TCR Composites Inc. (ATK Launch Systems)

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global carbon fiber prepreg market based on manufacturing process, resin type, resin, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

• Hot Melt

• Solvent Dip

Breakup by Resin Type:

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic

Breakup by Resin:

• Phenolic

• Epoxy

• Bismaleimide

• Polyimide

• Cynate Ester

• PEEK

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Wind Energy

• Sports and Recreation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

