Chlorobenzene Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Chlorobenzene Market Size is Expected To Be Valued at US$3,328.9 Million by the End of the Year 2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Chlorobenzene Market size is expected to be valued at US$3,328.9 million by the end of the year 2027 and the Chlorobenzene industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Chlorobenzene, also called as phenyl chloride or benzene chloride, is an aromatic organic compound, usually produced by ferric chloride, sulfur chloride, and anhydrous aluminum chloride. Chlorobenzene is used as intermediaries in production of chemical-based products such as pigments, dyes, herbicides, pesticide, degreasing agents and others. It is also used as solvents in the manufacture of oil cleaners, adhesives, waxes, paints, paint removers, polishes and others. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), a semi-crystalline polymer manufactured by chlorobenzene, is widely used in the textile industry for coatings and fabric, due to its high resistance to temperature, thermal shock and chemicals. Chlorobenzene is also used in dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane which is used for producing agrochemicals. The increasing application in various end-use industries like pharmaceutical, textile, agriculture, proteomics research and others is highly driving the Chlorobenzene market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17893/chlorobenzene-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chlorobenzene Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the chlorobenzene market owing to the increase in demand from various key-use industries such as agriculture industry textile industry and pharmaceutical industry in countries like China, Japan and India.

2. The increase in the demand from the pharmaceutical industry, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the hike in the production and sales of Chlorobenzene

3. The increasing application of chlorobenzene in the textile industry for dyes and pigments is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the Chlorobenzene market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chlorobenzene market witnessed a considerable amount of growth owing to the increase in the use of chlorobenzene in the production of medicines.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17893

Segmental Analysis:

1. Monochlorobenzene held the largest share of 34% in the Chlorobenzene market in the year 2021. The increase in demand for monochlorobenzene can be attributed to the increasing demand from the manufacture of diphenyl oxide and nitrochlorobenzene, which has a wide range of applications such as chemicals in rubber processing, pesticide, resins dyes and pigment intermediates among others.

2. Industrial grade segment held the largest share of 45% in the Chlorobenzene market in the year 2021. Industrial grade is used in various key-use industries such as dyes, pigments, specialty chemicals, pesticide, herbicides and others.

3. Industrial grade segment held the largest share of 45% in the Chlorobenzene market in the year 2021. Industrial grade is used in various key-use industries such as dyes, pigments, specialty chemicals, pesticide, herbicides and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chlorobenzene industry are -

1. Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

2. Applichem GmbH

3. Lanxess

4. Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries

5. China Petrochemical Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Chlorobenzene Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17893

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Specialty Chemicals Market – Forecast (2020 - 2025)

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Specialty-Chemicals-Market-Research-503104

B. Fine Chemicals Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15895/fine-chemicals-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062