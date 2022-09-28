Venture Capital Investment Market to Reach US$ 584.4 Billion by 2027, Catalyzed by Rising Number of Start-Ups

Several initiatives undertaken by the governments of various nations to support startup companies is boosting the venture capital investment market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global venture capital investment market size reached US$ 211.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 584.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2022-2027.

Venture capital (VC) is a type of private equity and financing provided by investors, investment banks, and any other financial institutions to startup companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have long-term growth potential. Here, startup companies sell their ownership stakes to investors in return for financing, managerial expertise, and technical support. Venture capital investors participate in the management and help the company’s executives make the best decisions to drive growth. As a result, venture capital investment is witnessing a huge demand as it helps expand the business and provides above-average returns.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Governments of various nations are undertaking several initiatives to support startup companies and SMEs, which represents one of the key factors primarily driving the venture capital investment market growth. Besides this, the surging investments in venture capital and escalating numbers of startups are positively supporting the market growth. Additionally, key venture capital investors are employing algorithms and machine learning (ML) techniques to identify potential startups to make better investment decisions, which is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as burgeoning investments in diverse industries, including biotechnology, healthcare, agriculture, media, and entertainment, the increasing funding in new technologies, and strategic collaborations among enterprises to attain long-term growth, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Venture Capital Investment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the venture capital investment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accel

• Andreessen Horowitz

• Benchmark

• Bessemer Venture Partners

• First Round Capital LLC

• Founders Fund LLC

• Ggv Management L.L.C.

• Index Ventures

• Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

• Union Square Ventures LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global venture capital investment market based on sector, fund size, funding type and region.

Breakup by Sector:

• Software

• Pharma and Biotech

• Media and Entertainment

• Medical Devices and Equipment

• Medical Services and Systems

• IT Hardware

• IT services and Telecommunication

• Consumer Goods and Recreation

• Energy

• Others

Breakup by Fund Size:

• Under $50 M

• $50 M to $100 M

• $100 M to $250 M

• $250 M to $500 M

• $500 M to $1 B

• Above $1 B

Breakup by Funding Type:

• First-Time Venture Funding

• Follow-on Venture Funding

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

