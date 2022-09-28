At 4.1 % CAGR, Cool Roofs Market Size Worth US$2.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Advantages Associated with Cool Roofs will Drive the Growth of the Cool Roofs Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cool Roofs Market size is forecast to reach US$2.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing need for cool roofs to absorb less heat and reflect more sunlight than standard roofs in the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, is estimated to fuel the market over the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the demand for cool roofs is the growth of environmentally friendly, renewable, and sustainable roofing systems. The increasing use of asphalt shingles and coated roofs in steep slope roofs and low-slope roofs to provide durability, flexibility, corrosion resistance, and other benefits have driven the demand for cool roofs. Furthermore, the growing investments in public infrastructure projects will further create opportunities for the growth of the cool roofs market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the cool roofs market due to the rising growth and investments in infrastructure activities. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, between 2019 and 2023, India estimates to invest US$1.4 trillion in infrastructure projects.

2. The rising importance of energy conservation and the global implementation of environmental rules related to building design and architecture are expected to be the primary driving forces behind the growth of the cool roof market.

3. In the foreseeable future, the cool roofs product demand is estimated to rise with the increasing global construction activities. For instance, as per the estimates provided by the Oxford Economics and Global Construction Perspectives, the global construction market is projected to grow by US$ 8 trillion by 2030, at an annual rate of 3.9%.

4. Furthermore, limitations associated with cool roofs products will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Steep-sloped roofs held the largest share with 27% in the cool roofs market in 2021 and is expected to continue their dominance over the period 2022-2027. Steep slope roofs are commonly found in residential settings and have an inclined roofline.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the cool roofs market with a share of 41.3% in 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansions with new construction and infrastructure investments in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

3. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the government allocated INR 54,581 crore (US$ 7.64 billion) to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Union Budget 2021. Also, The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced in December 2020 that it would invest US$ 54 million in equity in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to help the country develop critical infrastructure projects.

4. The residential sector dominated the cool roofs market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. The roof is an important building structure because it protects the building and adds to its aesthetic appeal.

5. Rising population and growing preference for single-family housing structures are the two other major factors driving the demand for residential buildings.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cool Roofs industry are -

1. Owens Corning

2. GAF Materials Corporation

3. Nouryon

4. Tamko Building Products, Inc.

5. Certain Teed Corporation

