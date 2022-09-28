Video Streaming Market

Innovations such as blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Video Streaming Market Size is estimated to reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 18.3% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in the adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in live-streamed content, and extensive use of videos in corporate training are the major reasons for the growth of the global video streaming market. On the other hand, extensive growth of online video in developing economies and an increase in popularity of video game streaming services fuel the growth of the market. However, bandwidth limitations and latency and reliability issues impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, rise in impact of video streaming in the education sector and advanced technologies in video platforms are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global video streaming market is divided on the basis of component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the study period. However, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

On the basis of solution type, the market is divided into IPTV, over-the-top, and Pay-TV. The Pay-TV segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the over-the-top segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.2% during the study period.

North America dominated the overall video streaming market share in 2018, as the region is equipped with high broadband access as well as number of services, which have already moved on to providing several videos in HD and 4K. Moreover, high adoption of digital technology across numerous industry verticals has led to the inclination of the population toward various streaming solutions and services.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Tencent Holdings Limited, Kaltura, Inc, Baidu Inc, Comcast Corporation, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Hulu, LLC, Ustream, Inc, Akamai Technologies, Brightcove Inc.

Key Finding of The Video Streaming Market:

• By component, the solution segment dominated the market. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global video streaming industry during the forecast period.

• By solution type, the Pay-TV segment accounted for the highest revenue of video streaming industry in 2018.

• By streaming type, the non-linear video streaming segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

• By deployment model, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue of video streaming market in 2018. However, hybrid segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period.

• By revenue model, the subscription segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, advertisement segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period.

• By end user, the consumer segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

• By region, North America dominated the video streaming industry in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

