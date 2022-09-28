Construction Films Market Share Worth US$18.3 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth of Civil Engineering Industry is Driving the Construction Films Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Construction Films Market size is forecast to reach US$18.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, due to the rising environmental effects such as global warming, and the limited availability of resources, is driving the growth of the market. Buildings utilize a significant amount of energy that ejects CO2 into the atmosphere, therefore, the presence of stringent government regulations and rise in window tinting activities, for green & energy-efficient buildings are forecasted to drive the market growth. Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) is used for the characterization of polymer thin films for surface topography. Construction films have high strength, abrasion resistance, thermal insulation, high tensile strength, and the ability to adapt to varying humidity. Thus, these films are used as dust covers on construction sites, as a moisture barrier, water barrier below the concrete floor, sound barrier in stadiums, and underlying film for scaffolding. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Construction-Films-Market-Research-505564

Key takeaways:

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the construction films market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the construction industry. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2020, the building and construction industry reached about US$ 11.9 trillion, with an increase of about 4.2% from 2019.

2. Rapidly rising demand for construction films in the civil engineering sector for load-bearing applications has driven the growth of the construction films market.

3. The rising demand for construction films in the residential sector, due to their usage as a protective material or as a barrier to sound, moisture, water, and in other applications, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the construction films market.

4. However, the environmental effects of construction plastic films can hinder the growth of the construction films market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505564

Segmental Analysis:

1. The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest share in the construction films market in 2021. The increasing demand for LDPE films due to their flexibility is driving the market. Thus, with the growth in the demand for LDPE construction films, the market will further rise over the forecast period.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the construction films market with a share of 42% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for construction films in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

3. According to International Trade Administration, in China, construction industry revenue was reported to increase from US$ 968 billion in 2019 to US$ 1.1 trillion in 2021. India and Taiwan are also predicted to grow their construction films market during the forecast period, with increased investments by the government in the construction industry.

4. The gas/moisture films segment held the largest share in the construction films market in 2021. The rising investments in construction projects will drive market growth.

5. According to the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, in 2021, announced the investment of up to US$41.8M for the construction of the new Grey Bruce Health Services Markdale Hospital.

6. The non - residential construction segment held the largest share in the construction films market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027.

7. The rising investments in non - residential construction, will drive the market growth. For instance, Larsen & Toubro, in India, in 2019, won contracts for building hospitals, commercial complexes, and manufacturing capacity, amounting between 2,500 crores (US$ 336.6 million) to 5000 crores (US$ 673.2 million), falling under the large category.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Construction Films industry are -

1. Saint-Gobain

2. Mitsubishi Chemical

3. E.I. du Pont de Nemours

4. Toray

5. Berry Global

Click on the following link to buy the Construction Films Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505564

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Window Films Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Window-Films-Market-Research-502968

B. Industrial Films Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Films-Market-Research-500234

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062