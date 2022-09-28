Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Demand and Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis Report 2020-2027

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Advancements in the biotechnology sector in the US & Canada will contribute significantly to the automated immunoassay analyzer market size in North America

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing penetration of immunoassay methods in pharmaceutical analysis is due to their advantageous features such as inherent specificity, high sensitivity, and high throughput. In addition, immunoassays are used for quality control in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The widespread adoption of new medical devices in the healthcare sector across the North American subcontinent will further increase the preference for automated immunoassay analyzers in the region.

Additionally, advancements in the biotechnology sector in countries such as the US and Canada will contribute significantly to the automated immunoassay analyzer market size in North America. Easy access to robust healthcare infrastructure at low cost will drive regional market trends.

The increasing incidence of acute and infectious diseases has fueled the growth of the global automated immunoassay analyzer market. Prominent growth in the elderly population prone to infectious diseases has created a huge demand for diagnostic tests, which has embellished global industry trends. Innovations in current medical devices and growth in clinical applications in the healthcare sector will increase the scope of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzer industry globally.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbott,

• BioMerieux,

• Aesku Diagnotics,

• Arlington Scientific,

• Roche Diagnostics,

• Becton Dickinson and Company,

• Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation,

• Meril Life Sciences,

• BioRad,

• Perkin Elmer

• Luminex Corporation

