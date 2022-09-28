Hair Scissors Market Size, Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming at a CAGR During 2021-2027

Hair Scissors Market

According to a new report, The global hair scissors market is segmented into product type, end user, sales channel, and region.

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Hair scissors Market by Product Type (Hair Cutting Scissors, Hair Texturing Scissors, and Hair Thinning Scissors), End User (Commercial Sector and Residential Sector), and Sales Channel (Offline Channel and Online Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". The global hair scissors market size was valued at $93.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $106.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Hair scissor is one of the hair dressing products used to give desired hair styles. These hair scissors are used for enhancing physical appearance by offering different and unique hairstyles to customers, thus are widely accepted in beauty or hair salons. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and B2B channels has made these hair scissors easily accessible to the customers and salons, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the market.

Additionally, the use of hair shears having teeth on their blades edge like a comb is one of the ongoing hair scissors market trends widely accepted in the hair salons globally. Changes in lifestyle, increase in consciousness about appearance, and surge in number of hair style trends increase the footfall of customers in hair salons. The inclination of customers toward being stylish, increase in celebrities influence, and surge in disposable income together contributed toward of the hair scissors market growth. However, the growth of the market is affected by the availability of substitutes such as electric trimmer. Salons have started using electric trimmer as an alternative for manual scissors for trimming hair, thereby negatively impacting the sales of hair scissors, globally.

On the basis of product type, the hair cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest hair scissors market share in 2019. This is attributed to rise in number of hair salons across the globe, which has further driven the demand for hair cutting scissors. However, the hair texturing scissors segment is likely to witness a significant growth during forecast period.

By sales channel, in 2019, the offline channel segment accounted for the highest market share in the global hair scissors market. This is attributable to the expansion of offline stores to provide various products, including hair scissors to customers. However, the online channel segment is likely to witness significant growth during the hair scissors market forecast period.

By end user, the commercial sector segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, due to high penetration of salon services across the globe along with increase in demand for professional hair dressing products especially hair scissors and changes in grooming patterns especially among men. However, the residential sector segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Region wise, the hair scissors market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Hair Scissors Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Hair Scissors Market.

The key players operating in the hair scissors industry include Hair Tools limited, Excellent Shears, Kamisori Inc., Tokosha Co., Ltd., Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd., Hikari Corporation, Saki Shears, Dragonfly Shears, Mizutani Scissors MFG. Co., Ltd., and United Salon Tec

Key Findings Of The Study:

○ On the basis of end user, the commercial sector garnered the highest share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

○ Depending on sales channel, the offline channel segment occupied the maximum share in the hair scissors market in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

○ By product type, the hair cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

○ Asia-Pacific led the market, in terms of share in 2019, and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.

