Constipation Treatment Market Size to Hit $13.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% (2022-2027)
Surging Applications of Methylcellulose Fiber are therefore Fuelling the Growth of the Constipation Treatment MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Constipation Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Constipation Treatment normally starts with diet and lifestyle alterations. Laxatives are materials that influence the intestines in a way that causes bowel activity. Polyethylene glycol with or without electrolytes is more effective than a placebo for the treatment of functional constipation. Methylcellulose fiber is utilized to treat constipation and to assist in keeping up normal bowel movements. Currently, numerous opioid receptor antagonists have been presented in the treatment of Opioid-induced constipation (OIC). Lactulose is a kind of sugar utilized to treat constipation. As per investigations, linaclotide seems to be a well-tolerated and efficient agent for patients with chronic constipation. The constant R&D to establish new medications to treat constipation is set to drive the Constipation Treatment Market. The surging application of methylcellulose fiber for constipation treatment is set to propel the Constipation Treatment Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Constipation Treatment Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America (Constipation Treatment market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. The growth would be driven by the increasing predominance of incessant constipation requiring the application of methylcellulose fiber in the North American region.
2. Constipation Treatment Market growth is being driven by the expanding count of elderly patients. However, the rising reliance on over-the-counter (OTC) medications is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Constipation Treatment Market.
3. Constipation Treatment Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Constipation Treatment Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Constipation Treatment Market based on therapeutic can be further segmented into Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists, 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists and Others. Chloride Channel Activators segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. North America held the largest Constipation Treatment market share with 40% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of chronic constipation that requires the application of lactulose and linaclotide in the North American region.
3. The Constipation Treatment Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies. Online Pharmacies segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Constipation Treatment industry are -
1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
2. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
3. Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
4. Abbott Laboratories
5. AstraZeneca Plc
