THE GENESIS BANK - THE FIRST BANK TO BE OWNED BY EMPLOYEES
Genesis Bank is the change the world wants to see. Where we don't fill positions We Fulfill a Purpose
An investment in knowledge pays the best interest”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Bank the trailblazers in the world of banking.
— benjamin franklin
In 2021 47 million Americans quit their jobs for many different reasons, one of the main reasons was benefits. I start thinking how can Genesis Bank get the most qualified people back in the banking workforce ?
After all the research and listening to the world tell us what they value most in a career it was a no brainer we had to create the change we wanted to see. I am pleased to announce early in 2023 The Genesis Bank will be the first bank in the world to be owned by our employees. It is important for our employees to know we see you and we here you. After all when you love what you do it is not considered work.
Along with being trailblazers for our employees, we also are second to none with our services we offer to our clients around the world. We are the only financial institute in the world that offers 100% financing for home loans with a credit score as low as 620, we also Issue & Trade Securities, accept cryptocurrency as forms of payments, we set up business accounts & funding , checking accounts, saving accounts, auto financing and so much more.
Please reach out today to hear all about the services that Genesis Bank has to offer.
Dawn Jackson
The Genesis Bank
+1 888-278-8423
info@thegenesisbank.com