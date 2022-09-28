Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,777 in the last 365 days.

THE GENESIS BANK - THE FIRST BANK TO BE OWNED BY EMPLOYEES

Genesis Bank is the change the world wants to see. Where we don't fill positions We Fulfill a Purpose

An investment in knowledge pays the best interest”
— benjamin franklin
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Bank the trailblazers in the world of banking.

In 2021 47 million Americans quit their jobs for many different reasons, one of the main reasons was benefits. I start thinking how can Genesis Bank get the most qualified people back in the banking workforce ?

After all the research and listening to the world tell us what they value most in a career it was a no brainer we had to create the change we wanted to see. I am pleased to announce early in 2023 The Genesis Bank will be the first bank in the world to be owned by our employees. It is important for our employees to know we see you and we here you. After all when you love what you do it is not considered work.

Along with being trailblazers for our employees, we also are second to none with our services we offer to our clients around the world. We are the only financial institute in the world that offers 100% financing for home loans with a credit score as low as 620, we also Issue & Trade Securities, accept cryptocurrency as forms of payments, we set up business accounts & funding , checking accounts, saving accounts, auto financing and so much more.
Please reach out today to hear all about the services that Genesis Bank has to offer.

Dawn Jackson
The Genesis Bank
+1 888-278-8423
info@thegenesisbank.com

You just read:

THE GENESIS BANK - THE FIRST BANK TO BE OWNED BY EMPLOYEES

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.