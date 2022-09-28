Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Share Outlook Reflect the Holistic Expansion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market

The pharmaceutical companies segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer aided drug discovery market techniques/tools have been used in almost every stage of the drug development pipeline because of their ability to identify hits, lead to strikes and maximize results.

Increasing research and development activities in the field of drugs and vaccines are likely to accelerate the computer aided drug discovery market share growth. Incorporation of advanced technologies in CADD is likely to accelerate the size of the computer aided drug discovery market in the coming years. The merging of artificial intelligence and machine learning with structure-based approaches has emerged as a powerful new tool for drug development.

The pharmaceutical companies segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Based on type, structure-based drug design segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• BOCSCI Inc.,

• Bioduro-Sundia,

• Schrödinger, Inc.,

• Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.,

• Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

• Charles River Laboratories,

• Bayer AG,

• AstraZeneca,

• Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

