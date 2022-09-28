Calcium Propionate Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Calcium Propionate Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$227 Million by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 5.84% During Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Calcium Propionate Market size is estimated to reach US$227 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium propionate is an organic calcium salt that is formed when calcium hydroxide reacts with propanoic acid. Calcium propionate is majorly utilized as a food preservative due to its high shelf life feature and antifungal properties, thereby having flourishing demand in the food and beverage industry. In addition, established demand across major industries such as personal care & cosmetics, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and others acts as a driving factor in the calcium propionate industry. In addition, the flourishing trend for processed and frozen food items, majorly bakery and processed meat are fueling the growth prospects for the calcium propionate industry. The covid-19 outbreak resulted in major disruption in the calcium propionate market due to the closure of various food outlets and halt in food production units, supply chain disruption and other lockdown restrictions. However, significant recovery in major end-use sectors such as personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage and other industries post-pandemic are boosting the demand for the calcium propionate market. Thus, the calcium propionate industry is anticipated to grow rapidly and contribute to the calcium propionate market size during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Propionate Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Calcium Propionate Market owing to growth factors such as the growing food & beverage sector, developed pharmaceutical sector and urbanization, thereby boosting growth in this region.
2. The flourishing food & beverage industry across the world is propelling the demand for calcium propionate for various applications as a food preservative in bakeries, processed meat, dairy, flavored drinks, cheese and others, thereby contributing to the growing calcium propionate market size.
3. The demand for dry calcium propionate is growing rapidly compared to liquid form due to ease in mixing and dispersion in food, thereby having major dominance during the forecast period.
4. However, the availability of substitutes such as sodium propionate and rising concerns for food safety act as a challenging factor in the calcium propionate industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The dry segment held a significant Calcium Propionate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027
2. The food & beverage segment held a significant Calcium Propionate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. North America held the largest Calcium Propionate Market share in 2021 up to 38%. The robust growth scope of calcium propionate in this region is influenced by fast-paced growth in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sector, rising revenues in the processed and packaged food segment and rising income levels.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Calcium Propionate industry are -
1. Perstorp Holdings AB
2. Macco Organiques Inc.
3. AB Mauri
4. Kemira
5. Niacet Corporation
